Why Lady Gaga Never Thought She'd ''Make It'' as an Actress

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 5:53 PM

Lady Gagawanted to be an actress long before she aspired to become a singer. 

At Monday night's premiere of A Star Is Born, Gaga revealed her childhood dream to become an actress and the one thing that kept her from achieving it. "I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning," the singer told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "I never got a job."

But with the help of Bradley Cooper, who she described as a "force of nature," a star was born. "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... but he made me feel so comfortable," she said. 

She added, "He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

While Lady Gaga may not have believed in herself, Bradley sure did. "It's all instinctual and I knew it when I met her," the director revealed. 

"When I met her I felt like she was so soulful and deep and open and warm and caring and I thought, 'God if I just could capture what I am seeing right now talking to her [then] we're going to be okay'," he explained. And his intuition proved right. 

However, it wasn't just her personality, but her work ethic too that landed her the role. Bradley said, "She's somebody who works so hard and is dedicated. You know, she is very busy and she gave it all up for this movie."

"Her willingness to put all that work in, I hope she feels paid off because I do," he praised. 

Fans can see the fruits of their labor when A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5, 2018.

