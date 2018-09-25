Why Lady Gaga Never Thought She'd ''Make It'' as an Actress

Lady Gagawanted to be an actress long before she aspired to become a singer.

At Monday night's premiere of A Star Is Born, Gaga revealed her childhood dream to become an actress and the one thing that kept her from achieving it. "I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning," the singer told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "I never got a job."

But with the help of Bradley Cooper, who she described as a "force of nature," a star was born. "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... but he made me feel so comfortable," she said.

She added, "He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

While Lady Gaga may not have believed in herself, Bradley sure did. "It's all instinctual and I knew it when I met her," the director revealed.