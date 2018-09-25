Jana Kramer's Pregnancy Cravings Are Surprisingly Healthy

Baby No. 2 is almost here for the Kramer-Caussin family!

Jana Kramer and hubby Mike Caussin are busy preparing for the arrival of their baby boy. As the country music star explained to E! News at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, "I've got 8 weeks left. I'm so excited to just be done and I'm so excited to meet him."

The soon-to-be mom of two also spilled on some of the strange cravings she's experiencing, which she said are "totally opposite" from her first pregnancy. With a little boy on the way, Jana revealed she's in the mood for foods that are cold. "I want cold salads or cold fruit, just something cold which is totally opposite because with my daughter, I wanted just warm—like warm potatoes," she shared.

"Luckily it's salad and not potatoes this time around!" Kramer told us with a laugh.