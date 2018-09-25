Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's First Solo Outings as Royals

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 1:00 PM

Meghan Markleis flying solo for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex successfully completed her first royal outing without her hubby, Prince Harry, by her side on Tuesday. 

And while the new royal couldn't be more different from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, fans of the royal family couldn't help but compare the two women's debut solo engagements.

To start, the Duchess of Cambridge performed her royal duties at a formal charity dinner, six months after she tied the knot to Prince William in 2011. The event, which Prince Charleswas originally slated to attend, was an A-list soiree held at Clarence House intended to raise money for the Prince's charity, In Kind Direct. 

While mingling with other attendees, the then-newlywed Kate donned a vintage Amanda Wakeley gown. The silver gown lightly flowed down Middleton's slim figure and was accented with jewel-encrusted straps and jewelry.

Meghan, on the other hand, visited the Royal Academy of Arts in central London for the opening of the Oceania art exhibit.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Similar to her wedding day, the Duchess of Sussex wore an elegant but modest Givenchy dress for her visit to the museum. The designer ensemble was a black, midi-length dress, paired with a black belt at her waist. She accessorized with Aquazzura shoes she has worn before and a black clutch, which was also designed by Givenchy.

During the engagement, which came four months after her star-studded nuptials, the California native viewed art from the Oceania region and later met with museum curators, artists and descendants who share a connection with the works of art on display. She also enjoyed a performance by Ngati Ranana, a Maori cultural group.

The outing gave the 37-year-old a preview of what she can expect to see when her and Prince Harry embark on a tour through the commonwealth later this year.

