How Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Are Bouncing Back From Their Shocking Split

In the weeks following Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's shocking April split, fans cycled through the standard stages of celebrity couple grief.

They tweeted their disbelief. They angrily declared that love was dead—if these two stars with matching perfect physiques and talent and sex appeal aplenty couldn't make it, well, then, there was really no sense in the rest of us trying. And they issued firm directives to other pairs doing their part to prove that marriage is still a worthwhile endeavor. No pressure, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, but the future of romance depends on you.

As for the couple themselves, they just mourned.

They were both doing reasonably okay-ish because they had quietly chosen to end their nine-year union months earlier and thus had time to adjust without everyone watching, a source told E! News at the time. Still, it was tough to admit that this stage of their relationship had ended. "They had been trying for a long time to see if they could make it work," said the source. "It became clear over the last year that they wanted different things and were no longer on the same path."