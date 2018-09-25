Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reveal Their First Impressions of Each Other

What did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse really think about each other when they first met?

Ahead of Riverdale's season three premiere in October, the cast of the hit CW show got together to participate in a series of friendship exercises for Glamour. For the first exercise, Reinhart, Sprouse, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch had to share their first impressions of each other.

"Cole is, one of the smartest...the smartest person that I'm friends with," Reinhart, who has reportedly been dating Sprouse for over a year, shared with Glamour. "He's incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting that."