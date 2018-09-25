Why Sofia Vergara Wasn't Nervous When She Heard About Modern Family Killing Off a Character

Death is coming to Modern Family—and the cast is remaining mum. The entire original cast—Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez—appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where there were scares and secrets and talk of the upcoming "significant" loss.

"We hear someone is getting killed off this season, that is correct?" Ellen DeGeneres asked the cast.

"Jesse," Stonestreet said, pointing at his TV husband.

"No. Maybe? I don't know," Ferguson said. "I don't know. We can't say anything."

Series co-creator Christopher Lloyd previously told Entertainment Weekly that the show would handle big life events in season 10.