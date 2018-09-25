Making a Murderer Part 2 Premiere Date, New Details Revealed About Steven Avery's Story

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 7:46 AM
Netflix
The story of Steven Avery is not over. Netflix announced the second season of Making a Murderer—they're calling it Making a Murderer Part 2—will debut on October 19. The streaming giant released a new teaser image and video to go along with the announcement.
For Making a Murderer Part 2, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest to investigate the cases against Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey. The filmmakers once again got access to their families and legal teams. The 10-episode new seasons will provide an "in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved," according to Netflix.
"Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice," executive producers, writers and directors Ricciardi and Demos said in a statement. "Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers."
In the second part, viewers will meet Avery's new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, and watch her quest to prove Avery was wrongly convicted during the murder trial of Teresa Halbach. Dassey's postconviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin with Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, also get the spotlight as they fight to prove his confession was involuntary. This fight could take them to the Supreme Court.
The first season of Making a Murderer premiered December 2015 and took the world by storm. The murder of Teresa Halbach and the convictions of Avery and Dassey captivated audiences everywhere, becoming an internet sensation.
Part 2 arrives Octber 19 on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?