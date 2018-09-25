From Romantic Comedy Sidekick to Director and Beyond: How Judy Greer Quietly Conquered Hollywood

Judy Greer may be the most optimistic person on the planet.

Instead of lamenting the painstaking five-second delay throughout our trans-Pacific phone call, she instead focuses on the fact that "it's kind of comforting in a way to know we're not so futuristic that everything happens immediately."

The 43-year-old has made a career of bringing that same heart and humour to smaller roles in films like What Women Want, 13 Going On 30 (titled Suddenly 30 in Australia), The Descendants, Ant-Man and a much-memed turn as Kitty Sanchez on Arrested Development.

And yes, she is incredibly self-aware: Her 2014 memoir is called I Don't Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star.

Now, in dark comedy series Kidding (new episodes each Sunday on Stan), she plays Jill, the estranged wife of a children's entertainer (Jim Carrey) who's struggling to cope with the tragic death of their son.