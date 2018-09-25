Is Sophie Tieman the Surprise Winner of The Bachelor Australia?

The countdown to The Bachelor Australia finale is on.

Brittany Hockley and Brooke Blurton have emerged as the season 6 frontrunners, but there's one other bachelorette that might surprise us all by claiming the final rose: 25-year-old Sophie Tieman.

Although she's flown under the radar, Sophie has undeniable chemistry with Nick Cummins (exhibit A: their first meeting at the mansion), and has been at the centre of some unsubstantiated—but compelling—rumours.

We round up why underdog Sophie might just be this year's winner of The Bachelor.

She Has Moved to Sydney

Sophie recently relocated from Brisbane to Sydney—where, coincidentally, the Honey Badger also lives. The property valuer insists she's made the switch for work opportunities, but could being neighbours with Nick be the real reason?