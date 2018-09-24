The Bi Life Announces Australian Premiere Date

For some, this will even mean exploring who they are for the very first time.

"I'm so excited that The Bi Life will be premiering on E! in Australia," Brisbane native Jenek says. "It's high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender."

Throughout the experience, the cast will provide each other with support and encouragement as they share their stories, form new friendships and go looking for love.

"In 2018, we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making of young bi people is so important," Jenek adds. "So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTQ+ community, but the least known."

The Bi Life premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.