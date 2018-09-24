The Bi Life Announces Australian Premiere Date

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Bi Life is coming to Australia!

The 10-part reality dating series, hosted by Aussie icon Courtney Act, will premiere on Tuesday, October 30, at 7pm on E!.

Focusing exclusively on bisexual dating, the series will follow a group of bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, etc.) or questioning British singletons on an adventure to find love abroad in Barcelona.

Former Australian Idol star and UK Celebrity Big Brother 2018 winner Shane Jenek (aka Courtney Act) will guide the cast as they live together, party together and help each other navigate the rocky road of bisexual+ dating as they observe and provide feedback on each other's experiences.

Courtney Act, The Bi Life

For some, this will even mean exploring who they are for the very first time.

"I'm so excited that The Bi Life will be premiering on E! in Australia," Brisbane native Jenek says. "It's high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender."

Throughout the experience, the cast will provide each other with support and encouragement as they share their stories, form new friendships and go looking for love. 

"In 2018, we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making of young bi people is so important," Jenek adds. "So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTQ+ community, but the least known."

The Bi Life premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.

Read

Stranger Things Star Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Courtney Act , LGBTQ , Top Stories
Latest News
Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Premiere: Who Can Actually Dance?

Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith Says His Breakup From Brandon Flynn Is ''Still Quite Raw''

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Completes 30 Days in Rehab: Why He’s “Committed” to Staying Longer

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and His Daughter Have Daily Dance-Offs

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Opens a New Store and Shares 3 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster

Kate Hudson Celebrates Baby Shower: Look Back at Her Third Pregnancy Journey

Bill Cosby's Accuser Andrea Constand Confronts Him in Court

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.