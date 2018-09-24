The Bi Life Announces Australian Premiere Date

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 7:05 PM
The Bi Life is coming to Australia!
The 10-part reality dating series, hosted by Aussie icon Courtney Act, will premiere on Tuesday, October 30, at 7pm on E!.
Focusing exclusively on bisexual dating, the series will follow a group of bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, etc.) or questioning British singletons on an adventure to find love abroad in Barcelona.
Former Australian Idol star and UK Celebrity Big Brother 2018 winner Shane Jenek (aka Courtney Act) will guide the cast as they live together, party together and help each other navigate the rocky road of bisexual+ dating as they observe and provide feedback on each other's experiences.
For some, this will even mean exploring who they are for the very first time.
"I'm so excited that The Bi Life will be premiering on E! in Australia," Brisbane native Jenek says. "It's high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender."
Throughout the experience, the cast will provide each other with support and encouragement as they share their stories, form new friendships and go looking for love.
"In 2018, we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making of young bi people is so important," Jenek adds. "So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTQ+ community, but the least known."
The Bi Life premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?