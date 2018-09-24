Tiffany Haddish Used to Put Grapefruits in Her Training Bra

How far have you gone to impress your crush?

While promoting their new movie, Night School co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart sat down with E! News and shared some of the craziest things they've done for love when they were in school.

Hart revealed, "Young me used to wear sneakers that were too big, 'cause I thought girls would like me 'cause I had big feet." The actor and comedian recalled that in his early days, he really put in the time to impress the ladies. For five months, he "wore sneakers that were flopping all over the place."

Haddish, who recently won an Emmy for her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, admitted her own methods of trying to attract the boys at school. "I used to put grapefruits in my training bra," she said. "Gradually every week they'd grow bigger and bigger and bigger, hoping I'd get a boyfriend after that."

However, her idea didn't exactly go as planned. "One day, one of the grapefruits fell out," she revealed.

Awkward.