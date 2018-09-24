Meghan Markle Plays Ball in Heels Alongside Prince Harry at Coach Core Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a very active start to their week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to Loughborough University on Monday for the Coach Core Awards, where they met with this year's 60 graduating apprentices. Coach Core was established in 2012 by the Royal Foundation to "harnesses the power of sport and its ability to change lives and empower young people," Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.

For the appearance, Meghan wore a royal blue Oscar de la Renta top paired with black Altuzarra pants and heels. Ahead of the award ceremony, Meghan and Harry teamed up with the Coach Core graduates for a game of netball.