Why Cass Wood Lied to The Bachelor Australia Contestants

Cass Wood stayed tight-lipped about her history with Nick Cummins while on The Bachelor Australia—and not everyone was thrilled.

Despite revealing to the cameras that she had been on a few dates with the Honey Badger before joining the series, the 23-year-old did not tell the other contestants.

"I did feel guilty," she said in an interview with TV Week published September 24. "The hardest thing for me was hiding that from the girls. I hate lying, but I wasn't given a rule book on how to handle it and I freaked out. It was hard."

Cass' close friend Brittany Hockley will reportedly confront the accounting student about her off-air connection with the Honey Badger on The Bachelor this week.