Nick Viall and Ben Higgins Have Expert Advice for Colton Underwood Before The Bachelor

Nick Viall and Ben Higgins have got some advice for the new star of The Bachelor.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Bachelor Nation alum and former football player Colton Underwood, 26, would be the star of the upcoming 23th season of The Bachelor. He had previously competed on the 14th season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and the recent fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Before Underwood embarks on his journey to find love, Viall and Higgins talked together with E! News at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday and provided some insight. Viall kept things straight and to the point. He told E! News, "He needs to be decisive. Colton is an aware person. He wears his heart on his sleeve."

Viall encouraged the football player to approach it with a rip-the-band-aid-off mentality. "The difficult thing about being the Bachelor is making people feel bad when you break up with them. But you can sometimes make them feel worse by not being forthcoming with your feelings," he said.

His main piece of guidance, however, is a phrase well known in Bachelor Nation: "He's got to follow his heart."

Underwood, after all, is there for the right reasons.