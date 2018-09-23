5 Highlights From Queen Elizabeth II Documentary That Features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markleand Prince Harry make special appearances in the new Queen Elizabeth II documentary, Queen of the World.

The special focuses on the U.K.'s 92-year-old ceremonial monarch as a global figure and shows how she aims to pass on the crown to her heirs. Her son and Harry's father, Prince Charles, is first in line to the throne. He appears in Queen of the World, as does Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Here are five highlights from the documentary:

1. Meghan Reunites With Her Wedding Dress and Reveals Her "Something Blue": The Duchess of Sussex sees her Givenchy wedding gown and veil for the first time since her and Harry's wedding day as Royal Collection specialists prepare the outfit for a new exhibition. She notes that she had a piece of blue fabric sown into her wedding dress as her "something blue" and that that piece was taken from a dress she wore on her first date with Harry.