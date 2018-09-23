One Tree Hill Turns 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Sep. 23, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
One Tree Hill

The WB

Can you believe it's been 15 years since we first toured Tree Hill?

On September 23, 2003, One Tree Hill premiered on what was then called The WB, and we didn't know it then, but we were in for nine years of some of the wildest drama TV had to offer at the time. There were time jumps and dogs eating hearts and high schoolers getting married and "Stay out of it, Nick Lachey!" It was nuts, and it was great, and lucky for all of us, most of the cast has stuck around in the years since. 

In honor of this 15 year milestone, let's catch up with Tree Hill residents young and old, shall we? 

Photos

One Tree Hill: Where Are They Now?

For everyone who's really missing this cast hanging out together, this December we'll get to watch some of them reunite in The Christmas Contract, a Lifetime holiday movie featuring OTH alums Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, and a musical performance from Tyler Hilton. It actually has nothing to do with One Tree Hill, but we will take it! 

One Tree Hill aired on The WB and The CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ One Tree Hill , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

5 Highlights From Queen Elizabeth II Documentary That Features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Recalls "Scary" Experience of Being Followed by Fans at the Airport

Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay Already Has Her Ideal Ending for Law and Order: SVU's Benson

Does Mariska Hargitay Have an Ideal Ending for "Law & Order: SVU"?

Chris Harrison: "Millionaire" Has Given Away $100 Million

Emily Meade

The Deuce's Emily Meade Shares the Value of Intimacy Coordinators On Set

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.