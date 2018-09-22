Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's $18 Sweatshirt and More On-Sale Loungewear

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba

Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Jessica Alba is fall comfort goals. 

As the weather gets colder, being comfortable is a priority. But, that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style. Let's be honest: When you're running errands or rushing to pick up your kids, you don't really want to think about looking chic. That's why good loungewear is essential. By investing in lounge basics, you can feel confident by your fireplace or at the grocery store, coffee shop or drop-off zone. 

Good news: Investing in soft and warm clothing doesn't have to break the bank. Jessica's sweatshirt is only $18 and there's plenty more on-sale pieces that will you looking fab all season.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling and More

Shop the best on-sale athleisure below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Cotton On

Jessica's Exact Top: Super Soft Relaxed Top, $19

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Bliss and Mischief

Collector Fit Denim in Medium Wash, $72 with code "lastchance18"

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Urban Outfitters

Future Is Yours Crew-Neck Sweatshirt, Now $25

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

ShopDressUp

Anything With Velvet Sweater, Now $6

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

TNA

Snowbridge Pant, $30

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Adidas

STR Track Pants, Now $46

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Le Marché by NP

Gianna Cocoon, Now $154

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Victoria's Secret

French Terry Logo Jogger, $37

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Life/Style , Style
Latest News
Shopping: Leggings

10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

ESC: Fall Boots, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shows 4 Ways to Layer Dresses in the Fall

Shopping: Bedtime Must Haves

14 Bedtime Essentials to Keep on Your Nightstand

ESC: Best Dressed, Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes Is Bringing Sexy Back and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

ESC: Throwback Thursday, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Updates a Fall Sweater Trend From the '90s Hit Jawbreaker

ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.