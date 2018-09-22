10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

Leggings are basically sweatpants, so we don't blame you for wanting to wear them all the time.

Sure you can get away with wearing workout pants on the weekends, but can you really wear them to work? We think not—at least not in a professional setting. However, chic tailored leggings do exist and they are about to be your new fall wardrobe staple.

It's a good idea to have a black pair (in suede or faux leather to mix it up for the season, of course), but there are also tons of other styles. For 10 we think you'll enjoy the heck out of, keep scrolling!