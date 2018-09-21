Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style Is Irresistible Coast to Coast

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 9:45 AM

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Dressing up that baby bump is quite a public affair.

Just days after announcing she was pregnant with baby No. 3, Jessica Simpson traveled to New York City where she couldn't help but dress to impress.

In a new Instagram posted Friday morning, the proud mom cradled her baby bump while showing off her pregnancy style. "Baby Girl and I are saying Bye Bye Big Apple," she wrote while wearing a long black dress, matching heels and a duster. The fashion designer completed her look with a Gucci handbag and big, bold-framed sunglasses.

According to a source, Jessica was in New York City with her Jessica Simpson Style team doing meetings and presentations.

As it turns out, this isn't the first time Jessica has impressed in the pregnancy style department. Take a look at just some of her most memorable looks in our gallery below.

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style

"SURPRISE..." Jessica wrote online when announcing her third pregnancy with husband Eric Johnson from Los Angeles. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

And we couldn't be more excited to follow her pregnancy style. Stay tuned!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

