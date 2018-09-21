Ben Stiller's Daughter Looks So Grown-Up on the Red Carpet

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 7:34 AM

Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, Ella Olivia Stiller

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

Father-daughter date night! 

Ben Stiller and his eldest child, Ella Olivia Stiller, attended the premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Free Solo on Thursday at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. 

The actor kept it cool and casual for the evening by rocking jeans, sneakers and a sharp jacket. His 16-year-old daughter donned a poppy-colored dress with an adorable collar. The young fashionista accessorized her look with a pair of nude heels. 

The teen looked happy to be attending the premiere with her father and smiled ear to ear while posing for pictures on the carpet.

This isn't the first time Stiller brought his firstborn to a premiere. As fans will recall, the pair also attended the New York Film Festival debut of his film The Meyerowitz Stories last October.

Ella isn't Stiller's only child. He also has a son named Quinlin Dempsey Stiller. He shares both children with his ex Christine Taylor. The Brady Bunch Movie star and Heavy Weights actor called it quits in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

Ben Stiller, Justin Long and Today Hosts Compete in Hilarious Charity Dodgeball Game

It looks like the teen is following in her parents' famous footsteps, too. She's even had roles in a few films, like Megamind. However, this should come as no surprise considering Stiller's famous family. The actor is the son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

