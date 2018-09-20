Does The Bachelor Australia’s Nick Cummins End Up Single?

Nick Cummins signed up to The Bachelor Australia to hopefully meet "the one", but some viewers are convinced he's now a single man.

Snapchat footage shared by a fan of the Honey Badger with another woman on the streets of Manly led some to speculate he is no longer with the winner. The video surfaced earlier this month along with the caption, "So no one wins...New chick in town," but Nick's manager insists the athlete gets stopped in the street by people "multiple times a day and night wanting to chat or take a picture".

Some viewers also point to an Instagram Stories video reportedly posted by frontrunner Brittany Hockley's sister as proof the pair didn't work out. In the now-deleted video of her watching Britt and Nick's second date on TV, a man's voice in the background can be reportedly heard saying, "Maybe he's not ready to settle down..." while a woman chimes in, "Maybe not."