Does The Bachelor Australia’s Nick Cummins End Up Single?

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 11:48 PM

The Bachelor Australia

Ten

Nick Cummins signed up to The Bachelor Australia to hopefully meet "the one", but some viewers are convinced he's now a single man.

Snapchat footage shared by a fan of the Honey Badger with another woman on the streets of Manly led some to speculate he is no longer with the winner. The video surfaced earlier this month along with the caption, "So no one wins...New chick in town," but Nick's manager insists the athlete gets stopped in the street by people "multiple times a day and night wanting to chat or take a picture".

Some viewers also point to an Instagram Stories video reportedly posted by frontrunner Brittany Hockley's sister as proof the pair didn't work out. In the now-deleted video of her watching Britt and Nick's second date on TV, a man's voice in the background can be reportedly heard saying, "Maybe he's not ready to settle down..." while a woman chimes in, "Maybe not."

The Bachelor Australia, Brooke, Shannon

Ten

Weighing in on the drama, eliminated contestant Shannon Baff told E! News that Nick would be "very silly" not to end up with one of the six remaining contestants.

"There's a good bunch of women there," she says. "Look, I don't actually know what to believe. I'm a bit all over the joint at the moment with that. You hear so many different things."

Instead, Shannon picked Sophie Tieman as the contestant most likely to receive the final rose.

"I love her too, she's bloody awesome," the car care consultant said. "I watched her on last night's episode—and I was there, obviously—when she did her whiteboard thing. She's always had trouble with expressing her emotions and she's really opening up a whole new part of herself. If she's willing to go to that extent he will acknowledge that."

Eliminated intruder Jamie-Lee Dayz doesn't believe the rumours about Nick's relationship status either, and picked Brooke Blurton as the winner.  

"I think [Nick being single] would be a real shock. I don't think that that's the case at all," she told E! News. "He has incredible connections with a lot of the girls in the house and his connection with Brooke is so evident. I would be absolutely shocked if he doesn't pick her, or really hone in on one of the connections with the other girls. There's a lot of potential in the house."

