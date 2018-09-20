How Heath Ledger Changed Charmaine Bingwa's Life Even Before She Won the Heath Ledger Scholarship

Charmaine Bingwa is still in shock.

This week, the Western Australian became the 10th recipient of the Heath Ledger Scholarship—and its first openly gay winner.

"What a night. Holy crap. It's still sinking in," she told E! News after being presented the award by Australians in Film at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont. "It means so much. For me, it's all about Heath and his spirit. He just left an incredible legacy, so to be in any way associated with him is incredible. He never met me, but he changed the course of my life."

More than a decade ago, Ledger's turn in Brokeback Mountain inspired Bingwa to take a huge personal step.

"His performance was so crushingly moving. He represented a character who couldn't express themselves and was not living a life that was preferred," she said. "It actually inspired me to come out and to live a life that was productive and that I wanted. I realised I didn't have to sacrifice things based on the person that I loved. I could still go out there and do what everyone else could."

The Zimbabwean-Australian actor is also the first woman of colour to win the scholarship, and she sees her selection as a sign the film industry is moving towards a more inclusive future.