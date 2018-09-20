How Heath Ledger Changed Charmaine Bingwa's Life Even Before She Won the Heath Ledger Scholarship

Charmaine Bingwa is still in shock.
This week, the Western Australian became the 10th recipient of the Heath Ledger Scholarship—and its first openly gay winner.
"What a night. Holy crap. It's still sinking in," she told E! News after being presented the award by Australians in Film at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont. "It means so much. For me, it's all about Heath and his spirit. He just left an incredible legacy, so to be in any way associated with him is incredible. He never met me, but he changed the course of my life."
More than a decade ago, Ledger's turn in Brokeback Mountain inspired Bingwa to take a huge personal step.
"His performance was so crushingly moving. He represented a character who couldn't express themselves and was not living a life that was preferred," she said. "It actually inspired me to come out and to live a life that was productive and that I wanted. I realised I didn't have to sacrifice things based on the person that I loved. I could still go out there and do what everyone else could."
The Zimbabwean-Australian actor is also the first woman of colour to win the scholarship, and she sees her selection as a sign the film industry is moving towards a more inclusive future.
"I think this is a huge symbol of change," Bingwa said. "You have women underrepresented on screen, and to have someone who is openly gay and a person of colour win this award, I just think it's a big signal."
The Heath Ledger Scholarship was founded in 2008, five months after Ledger's tragic death at age 28, and affords an emerging Australian actor the chance to kick-start their career in Hollywood with 12 months of support. This year's judges included Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne, Matt Damon and Elizabeth Debicki.
"I am truly thrilled for Charmaine," Watts said. "We were all incredibly moved by her performance in her final audition and can't wait to follow her career."
Added Debicki, "In the end, Charmaine's final audition, which showcased her raw and vivid talent, absolutely blew me and my fellow judges away."
Bingwa hopes her career will mimic that of Viola Davis, who she says "paved the way and inspired people like me". Other idols include Denzel Washington, Julianne Moore, Michael Shannon, Meryl Streep.
"I love people who are obsessed with their craft," she explained.
Bingwa relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year, where she's found a supportive community with fellow Australians in the industry.
"Australians work hard," she said. "We're very humble, and we just like to do good work."