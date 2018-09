Bella Hadid Updates a Fall Sweater Trend From the '90s Hit Jawbreaker

If anyone can make a cardigan look sexy, it's Bella Hadid.

Spotted in Milan this week, Hadid put a modern twist on a cardigan by pairing a mustard yellow cardigan with mom jeans, combat boots and a leopard-print belt. The street style star has taken the garment to new heights by fastening only one button at the top and wearing nothing underneath. She completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings and modern black sunglasses.

In the '90s, the go-to way to spice up your cardigan was by unbuttoning the top and showing cleavage. Bella has changed the game by incorporating the under-boob trend and unbuttoning the bottom of the cardigan instead.