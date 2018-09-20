Eric Stonestreet Wears Meghan Markle Costume for Modern Family

Trick or treat and spoiler alert! It looks like Eric Stonestreet's Modern Family character Cam is dressing up as Meghan Markle for Halloween.

The 47-year-old actor was photographed on set this week wearing a dark brunette wig and a pink off-the-shoulder, buttoned skirt suit and matching hat, which is almost identical to the blush Carolina Herrera outfit and Philip Treacy hat the Duchess of Sussex wore at the 2018 Trooping the Colour parade in June. His wig has a side-swept style that Meghan sported at the event.

At the Trooping the Colour parade, a belated 92nd birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, 37, made her Buckingham Palace debut. She watched the festivities while standing there with her new husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family.