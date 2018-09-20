Kanye West Warns Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to Stop Talking About Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is addressing a few things that "aren't sitting right" with his spirit.

Now that he's "up out the sunken place," the 41-year-old "Stronger" rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to express how he feels about Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian. West starts his series of social media videos by calling out Cannon, who used to date the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"First of all I want to address Nick Cannon," West says in the video post. "Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you get in an interview, don't mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, 'Hey, I respect that man, I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions, like nobody f--ked my wife."

"Now the next thing is with Drake," West continues, bringing up the Pusha-T feud. "Yeah I told you that if I wasn't in a medicated state, I might've had the thoughts to...to say, 'Hey Pusha don't diss Drake on my beat.' And I spoke about that and took accountability for that."