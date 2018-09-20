Kanye West Warns Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to Stop Talking About Kim Kardashian

Garguibo / SplashNews.com
Kanye West is addressing a few things that "aren't sitting right" with his spirit.
Now that he's "up out the sunken place," the 41-year-old "Stronger" rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to express how he feels about Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian. West starts his series of social media videos by calling out Cannon, who used to date the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
"First of all I want to address Nick Cannon," West says in the video post. "Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you get in an interview, don't mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, 'Hey, I respect that man, I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions, like nobody f--ked my wife."
"Now the next thing is with Drake," West continues, bringing up the Pusha-T feud. "Yeah I told you that if I wasn't in a medicated state, I might've had the thoughts to...to say, 'Hey Pusha don't diss Drake on my beat.' And I spoke about that and took accountability for that."
West then brought up the rumors about Kardashian being "Kiki" from Drake's song "In My Feelings."
"What I'm looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there's people making rumors or thinking that you f--ked my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit," West tells Drake. "You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.' So when you're like, 'Ah I don't know where it comes from!' You're too smart for that, bro. You know where that comes from. Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."
"I told you, I didn't tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby mama, nothing like that, that ain't come from me," West says. "But when you played that record for me in the studio that said, 'Yo we got some Kylies, we got some Kendalls,' I told you, 'Travis is your man, don't make no record like that. That man just had a baby with her, that's gonna be offensive, that's gonna be offensive to her."
West says he talked to Travis Scott about the "Ecstasy" record to make sure they were all good because they're family.
"So, I did tell you not to do that, so, period, it's like, don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that can be even mentioned with my wife, period, we don't have to talk again, I'm not giving no energy to that," West says. "And also, as far as Tyson Beckford go, don't speak on my wife, bro, like none of y'all speak on my wife, period. What is you talking about? I'm married, we in love, we a family."
