Emilia Clarke Shows Off Her Badass Game of Thrones Tattoo

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 5:35 AM

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is now the girl with the dragon tattoo(s).

Four months ago, Ryan Seacrest told the actress he had been unable to book an appointment with celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo because they said she was "coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon." Clarke confirmed she was planning to get inked, pointing at her wrist and saying, "I'm going to get a dragon right here kind of flying away. I think it's cool—a little kind of peace out."

Kelly Ripa teased Clarke, "I thought you'd get one of the big back tattoos."

Laughing, the actress joked, "Yeah, exactly! They've cleared the schedule [for my back tattoo]!"

Clarke—who plays Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons—finally unveiled her new body art on Instagram Wednesday.

"MOD 4 LYFE!!!! @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies...." Clarke wrote in the caption. "#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried." Dr. Woo commented on the image, adding a trio of dragon emojis and writing, "The one and only MOD!! Thank u for this honor, u da best."

Emilia Clarke's Best Looks

Clarke isn't the only star on the show to get a Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo, of course. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play Sansa Stark and Arya Stark, respectively, have matching ink commemorating the dates they were cast in the hit HBO series. In June, Turner turned to tattoo artist Lauren Winzer to draw a dire wolf and the words: "The pack survives."

Amid fan backlash, Turner later clarified on The Late Late Show that it's simply a nod to the Starks. "'When the snow falls and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.' When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn't! It's just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive," the actress explained. "It's just a moral that I like to live by."

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, has previously expressed an interest in celebrating the series' end by encouraging the cast members to get matching tattoos. But Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister, appeared on The Late Late Show last year and said he's not sure if he'll participate in the bonding experience. "It's so sweet. I would have to see the tattoo. I'm not in favor, no. [I am not a fan of] needles in my skin," he said. "But, if it's a great tattoo..."

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in January 2019.

