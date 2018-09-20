Kate Hudson Is Due Any Minute—But She Hasn't Picked a Baby Name

Kate Hudson is in the final stretch.

The actress joined mom Goldie Hawn for their first joint television interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, where she talked about Baby No. 3. "Let's just say you've probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show," she told Ellen DeGeneres. The host said she looked due "any minute," to which Hudson replied, "It could be! Water could go any second!"

Always prepared, DeGeneres brought out some props, joking, "I have tongs, I have mitts..."

"This looks like my mom at the last birth," Hudson said. "I'm surprised you didn't have these."

When Hudson was in labor with son Bing Bellamy in 2011, she recalled, Hawn "wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower. And I was like, 'I never want to think of my vagina that big, ever.'" Unfazed, Hawn pointed out, "It was going to open—and that's what the flower did."

Hawn, who brought pizza and Doritos into the delivery room last time, is excited to be welcoming her sixth grandchild. But with Bellamy, she said, "I should have been more mindful. I thought that the last baby was going to be a girl so much that I knit a pink blanket. When I saw his penis coming out, I [changed] focus to the pink blanket and I thought, 'Boy, did I screw up!'" To her credit, Hudson reminded her famous mom, "You very quickly then knit a white blanket."