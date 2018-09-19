American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 2: Rubber Men and Robots?!

Snake soup, anyone?

The full crossover aspect of this alleged crossover season of American Horror Story hasn't yet happened, but there are definitely some meta things going on in tonight's second episode. Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) proved himself to be a truly weird and sort of fabulous dude and his "tests" of the bunker residents seem to be pretty questionable.

He sat down across from Mr. Gallant, who is played by Evan Peters, and while Evan Peters wasn't playing Tate at the moment, there was still an odd sense of inappropriateness as they sorta kinda flirted with each other. Or at least that's how Gallant saw it, because when the Rubber Man showed up in his bedroom, he assumed it was Langdon and was immediately down for some sex.

We assumed it wasn't Langdon, just because that was too obvious, and we're kind of thinking it was actually Tate, and Tate's Anti-Christ son how has him doing his bidding or something extremely weird like that.

Whether Gallant canonically looks exactly like Tate or not has yet to be explained, but it's not the only thing we're wondering about.