The Bachelor Australia's Jamie-Lee Dayz Responds to Brooke Blurton Relationship Rumours

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 9:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bachelor Australia

Ten

Jamie-Lee Dayz has a lot of "love" for The Bachelor Australia contestant Brooke Blurton—but confirms they're just friends.

The eliminated intruder tells E! News that reports the two contestants had a fling after meeting in the mansion are "so not true".

"It's such a backwards rumour. That mentality is so outdated. Just because there's two—and I hate to use the term—but 'bisexual' people in one room doesn't mean that they're automatically dating or they had a fling," she says. "That idea of ‘Oh my God, they're living in the same house, they must be hooking up!' is so ridiculous. It's a bit of shame to see that our society just jumps straight onto these rumours. It's not where I thought we were at."

Read

Get a First Look at The Bachelorette Australia Limo Arrivals: A Giant Teddy Bear, Knight in Shining Armour and Kangaroo Scrotum

Brooke was not only one of Jamie-Lee's closest friends in the house, but is also her pick to win The Bachelor.

"Brooke and Nick [Cummins]'connection was so evident, you could just see it," the venue manager tells E! News. "They had such good banter and they had fun together and they both really enjoyed each other's company. It was actually nice to see that the whole process was working."

Asked if Ten should next launch an instalment of The Bachelorette that has both male and female suitors, Jamie-Lee says "definitely". 

"I would love to see that. We're so ready for it," she says. "I think that's up next—I've got my money on it."

And if she were single, the 27-year-old says she'd "absolutely" sign up.

The Bachelor Australia

Ten

Following her elimination, Jamie-Lee began dating her ex-girlfriend after the pair reunited at an event. 

"After we broke up we remained friends. She'll always have a place in my heart. I told her I was going to do The Bachelor and she was really supportive. She was like, 'I hope you find love and I hope you're happy,'" she says. "I got back from the show and was at an event and she was there, and we both caught up and really hit it off. It all happened so organically and exactly how it should be. It feels so right. I'm really happy."

Read

Tenille Reveals The Bachelor Australia Producers Made This Offer After She Decided to Quit

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 2: Rubber Men and Robots?!

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent Season 13 Names a Winner

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Posts Empowering Message About Addiction and Recovery

Paige, Total Divas 801

Paige Struggles With Her New, ''Bittersweet'' Commentator Role From the Sidelines on Total Divas

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo After Breast Reduction

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.