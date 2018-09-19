The Bachelor Australia's Jamie-Lee Dayz Responds to Brooke Blurton Relationship Rumours

Brooke was not only one of Jamie-Lee's closest friends in the house, but is also her pick to win The Bachelor.

"Brooke and Nick [Cummins]'connection was so evident, you could just see it," the venue manager tells E! News. "They had such good banter and they had fun together and they both really enjoyed each other's company. It was actually nice to see that the whole process was working."

Asked if Ten should next launch an instalment of The Bachelorette that has both male and female suitors, Jamie-Lee says "definitely".

"I would love to see that. We're so ready for it," she says. "I think that's up next—I've got my money on it."

And if she were single, the 27-year-old says she'd "absolutely" sign up.