Space Jam 2 Is a Go With LeBron James

Wave your hands in the air if you feel fine!

Space Jam 2 is happening! SpringHill Entertainment has just posted new details about the highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit 1996 movie starring NBA legend Michael Jordan. Now, over 20 years later, Space Jam 2 will star basketball icon LeBron James as "small forward," with Bugs Bunny co-starring as "point guard."

The SpringHill Entertainment Instagram post, which shows a locker room, also reveals that Terence Nance will direct the movie and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler will be a producer on the film.

James also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.