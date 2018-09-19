Chevy Chase Trashes SNL Today

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chevy Chase

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

He may have been one of the first comedians of Saturday Night Live, but Chevy Chase doesn't have many nice things to say about the show that made him a star today. 

In a new Washington Post profile chronicling his rise to stardom and notorious fall, the now-74-year-old Emmy winner was asked what he thinks about the current show. Spoiler alert: he's not impressed. 

"First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don't want to put down Lorne [Michaels] or the cast, but I'll just say, maybe off the record, I'm amazed that Lorne has gone so low," he said, according to The Washington Post. "I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn't f--king believe it."

When the interviewer reminded him of the show's enduring success (it just won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2018 Emmys), Chase did not mince words. 

"That means a whole generation of s--theads laughs at the worst f--king humor in the world," he told the newspaper. "You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s--t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts."

Photos

How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

Chevy Chase, Saturday Night Live

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to Chase, the show worsened after he left. 

"I'd have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill...Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess," he told The Washington Post. Chase famously exited the show in the middle of the second season. "That's a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn't see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year."

In addition to asking "what happened" to Kristen Wiig and calling Will Ferrell"just not funny," he also made an eyebrow-raising comment when he recalled crossing paths with Donald Glover, with whom he co-starred in Community

Back in late February, The New Yorker published a profile of Glover, in which it was alleged that Chase had made "racial cracks," as the magazine described them, about the younger actor in between takes. "People think you're funnier because you're black" was one of the alleged comments the magazine mentioned. The show's creator, Dan Harmon, told the magazine, "Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off.

In response to Chase's alleged behavior, Glover told The New Yorker, "I just saw Chevy as fighting time—a true artist has to be O.K. with his reign being over. I can't help him if he's thrashing in the water. But I know there's a human in there somewhere—he's almost too human."

Speaking on the purported comment, Chase told The Washington Post "I could have said it," but also said it was a joke. He also noted that he ran into Glover at the SNL season finale in May. 

In Chase's words, "I never saw a guy turn white so fast." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chevy Chase , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
2018 New Fall TV

The Best and Worst New Fall TV Shows of 2018

LeBron James

Space Jam 2 Is a Go With LeBron James

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn Dishes On Relationship With Taylor Swift For the First Time

Jessica Simpson, pregnancy style

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump: See Her Pregnancy Style

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Jonathan Van Ness, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness' Chat Is Bound to Perk You Up

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Everything Hailey Baldwin Has Said About Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.