Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 11:45 AM
Italian designer Alberta Ferretti's Spring/Summer 2019 show included the modeling world's It Girls.
To folk music reminiscent of spring, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked down the runway wearing the designers' pastel denim, high-waisted pants, lace-trimmed and eyelet tops, swimwear and more feminine yet down-to-earth garbs. The overall look of the runway is representative of a major trend, as Queer Eye's Tan France revealed during New York Fashion Week:
"It's not boho…I'm going to say it's very Florence," he told E! News. "Think Florence, the Machine and that's the look. It almost looks granola-y, but in the most beautiful way. Small prints, earth tones—it's kind of whimsical."
While inviting all four of the stunners may have been costly, the brand's youthful style with oversized pieces and crop tops, fits the look of the under-25 models, naturally. It's slightly ethereal, but still compasses the edge of today's It Girl.
Kaia was the first of the four down the runway, wearing a bright olive green set, which included a loose-hanging jacket, pants and the white high-neck, bell-sleeve top she layered underneath.
Kendall, Gigi and Bella followed suit in casual light-toned clothing that you can easily recreate in summer '19.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
Once all of the white and pastel ensembles made their way down the runway, all four models changed in their second look, which featured greens and black hues, as well sheer cover-ups over swimwear.
Check out all of their looks below!
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
The 17-year-old model wore a stylish military-inspired look in olive green co-ords with a white lace blouse underneath.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star strutted down the runway in a light, silky top with lace trimmings, leather belts and high-waisted shorts.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
Gigi struts confidently down the runway in 90's inspired pink jeans, a white T-shirt and a bright yellow belt.
Article continues below
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
The runway superstar rocking a boxy cropped pale blue jacket paired with high-waisted khaki trousers that have pocket detail and zippers.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
Comfortable, fun and flirty, Bella wore the wide-leg jumpsuit made with a black eyelet fabric.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
Gigi sported a sheer cover-up over a black bikini for an outfit worth of a resort vacation.
Article continues below
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
The 17-year-old model donning a pair of olive high-waisted pants with a black lace top.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
The star rocked a sheer catsuit—a look you should consider for a summer nights.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?