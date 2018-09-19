BRAND NEW
Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secrets to Raising Polite Kids

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 10:30 AM

Victoria Beckham is one fashionable—and proud—mom!

While the fashion designer has found great success with her fashion line, the Spice Girls member's greatest accomplishment to date is likely being a parent.

In between London Fashion Week, the mother of four sat down with E! News exclusively to celebrate her 10th Anniversary Collection. At the same time, she couldn't help but discuss her supportive family.

"We are strict with the kids," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi exclusively. "You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

That fun was on display at Fashion Week when David Beckham and their kids supported Victoria at her star-studded show.

"I got so emotional. I really did," Victoria admitted to us after spotting her family from the runway. "You work so hard for a long time and you want to do the best that you can do."

For all the moms out there who are juggling between parenthood, business, relationships and more, Victoria totally gets it.

But through all the ups and downs of life, Victoria has some advice anyone can relate to.            

"Just don't feel bad. Just don't feel guilty. We're trying to do the best that we can," Victoria shared. "You want to be the best wife, the best mom, the best professional and just be good and kind to yourself."

Victoria's new 10th Anniversary Collection is a limited-edition capsule in celebration of the brand's important milestone. The sixteen-piece collection features everything from a new Eva suede clutch to a new version of the Eva pump in white leather.

