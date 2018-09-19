Angry Balthazar Getty Calls Face the Truth Hosts "C--ts" and "Pigs"

Balthazar Getty is not happy with how the Face the Truth hosts treated Farrah Abraham.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old Brothers & Sisters alum stumbled upon an episode of Vivica A. Fox's new daytime talk show, which is co-hosted by attorney Areva Martin, Judge Mary Chrzanowski, clinical psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and life coach Rosie Mercado. After watching a particular episode, during which the panelists called out the Teen Mom alum's parenting, Getty took to social media to share his reaction.

"You women are evil judgmental horrible people. They way to treated a guest makes it clear that you all are the problem," Getty tweeted at the show. He then added, "I accidentally landed on this and the women the host this show are evil bitches."