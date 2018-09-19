Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Engaged: Royal Wedding Set for Spring 2019

Wed., Sep. 19, 2018

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston

Alexandra Diez de Rivera

Another royal wedding is on the way. 

Lady Gabriella Windsor—the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent—is engaged. The royal will marry Thomas Kingston in the spring of 2019. 

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Wednesday.

"Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston," the Palace said in a statement. 

Thomas proposed to his bride-to-be in August while visiting the Isle of Sark.

The Palace also released a photo of the happy couple. The picture showed Lady Gabriella resting her head and hand against her fiancé as they both smiled at the camera. However, an engagement ring was not pictured.

Lady Gabriella—or "Ella" as those close to her call her—is a senior director at Branding Latin America, a public relations and brand-positioning company that specializes in the region. She also contributes to The London Magazine

As for her groom, Thomas works in frontier market investment and is a director of the company Devonport Capital. According to The Telegraph, he also previously dated Pippa Middleton. Of course, Kate Middleton's sister is now happily married to James Matthews, and they're expecting their first child.

Photos

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses

Pippa Middleton, Tom Kingston

BACKGRID

This isn't the only royal wedding on the calendar. Princess Eugenie will wed Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The two will tie the knot at Windsor Castle—the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

