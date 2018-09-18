Get a First Look at The Bachelorette Australia Limo Arrivals: A Giant Teddy Bear, Knight in Shining Armour and Kangaroo Scrotum

Ali Oetjen, The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

Ali Oetjen has her hands full on this season of The Bachelorette Australia.

In the first look at the 2018 series, we get a glimpse at the 18 suitors vying for the 32-year-old's heart and find out some of the wacky gimmicks in store.

"What I've learned about love is to take it slower," the former real-estate agent says in the clip. "The old Ali would have fallen in love with the first person that gets out of that car."

Among the contenders: a man carrying a giant teddy bear on his back, a man dressed in a full suit of armour and a man who presents her with a pouch made out of kangaroo scrotum.

Another suitor even hoists Ali up into his arms and carries her down the garden path.

The Bachelorette will be Ali's third shot at finding love on reality TV. She first appeared on season 1 of The Bachelor in 2013 with Tim Robards, where she finished as second runner-up.

In 2018, she found love with fellow contestant Grant Kemp on Australia's Bachelor in Paradise, but their romance ended in a bitter breakup following the show's finale.

In May, Grant claimed he broke up with Ali after he walked in on her cheating with another man in his L.A. home.

"I was shocked. I mean, I didn't even know what to think at the time," he told The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I was like, ‘You need to get all your stuff in your suitcase now and leave.'"

But Ali says those claims were only made to keep Grant "in the limelight".

"He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines," she told Stellar in a story published September 16. "It speaks volumes for who he is really."

The Bachelorette Australia will air on Ten later this year.

The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen Shares Her Impressions Of Her New Suitors: "They Are All Amazing"

