Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

In one famous household, today is all about Jada Pinkett Smith.
As the Hollywood actress turns 47 today, family and friends are showering the movie star with a whole lot of love on social media.
On Tuesday morning, Will Smith kicked things off with not one but two photos alongside his leading lady.
"Wow... 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen," he shared on Instagram. "Let's Go Get 24 more."
In the pictures, Will and Jada shared a quick nap while on board an airplane. Another shot featured the couple in matching Adidas tracksuits at what looked like one special celebration.
But wait, there's more.
Willow Smith also took to Instagram and celebrated her mom's big day. "Happy Birthday Mama," she wrote with the heart emoji, "You're tha GOAT."
Today's celebrations got us thinking of Will and Jada's cutest moments as husband and wife throughout the years.
We decided to take a trip down memory lane in our gallery below to relive some of their best moments. Consider it our birthday gift to the fans.
Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.
Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.
Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.
Will and Jada arrive at the Bad Boys II premiere in Los Angeles in 2003, but it's hardly the first time the two are debuting their love.
Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.
Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.
The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.
Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.
Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.
Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.
Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.
Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"
For those wondering what gifts Jada got on her special day, we may have the answer for you. The actress showed off her new Red Table Talk Nike sneakers from Fawn Style.
And while today is all about Jada, we can't help but spot on our calendars that Will's 50th birthday is one week from today.
Let the celebrations continue!
