Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

Twitter user @andyeezus posted a video of the crowd erupting in cheers as West spoke to them from the stage. The crowd can be heard chanting the rapper's name as he stood before them.

Chicago has a very special place in both Kanye and Kim's hearts, so much so that they named their third child Chicago West in honor of the city. Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate back in January.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim shared on her app at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

Kim and Kanye are also parents to North West, 5, and Saint West, 2. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to address the Chicago move.