Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in the Streets of London

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, London

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Justin Bieber showed just how romantic he could be when he serenaded Hailey Baldwin on the streets of London on Tuesday.

The singer and model jetted off to England this past weekend so Baldwin could strut her stuff in the Falcon Catwalk Show with Adidas Originals. And while the trip is mainly for London Fashion Week, the rumored newlyweds have managed to squeeze in some time for sightseeing, shopping and singing in the heart of London. With the public as his witness, Bieber sung to his girlfriend, who proudly recorded the moment. 

An eyewitness who spotted the couple told E! News, "They were very affectionate, stopping on street corners to pull each other in close to kiss. They never let each other get too far and were always touching each other and laughing."

Their PDA-filled stroll continued as they waited in line to ride the iconic London Eye, where the eyewitness said they "couldn't stop kissing."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Hailey Baldwin, London

Ricky Vigil M/GC Image

"Every few minutes they kissed again before they went back to talking and smiling," the onlooker revealed. 

When the pair finally had their chance to ride the ferris wheel, they could hardly enjoy the breathtaking views around them, because they were a tad busy kissing the "entire time." But who could blame them? 

And when they weren't smooching, "They checked out the views of the city and had a great time," said the eyewitness. "Afterwards, they walked along the river and checked out Big Ben."

Their trip abroad comes among speculation that the young lovers were married last week in a New York City courthouse. Baldwin denied the rumors on Twitter, where she wrote: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

The whispers of a marriage come after the pair got engaged in the Bahamas in July, following a brief courtship. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Couples , PDA , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Sports Baby Bump During Family Disneyland Trip

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Definitely Wouldn't Mind a Southland Reboot

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Why Kristen Bell Vapes Weed Around Dax Shepard, Even Though He's Sober

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

Sam Role

Married at First Sight's Sam Role Gives Birth to Baby Girl—See Her Picture!

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Emmys Stylist Law Roach Reacts to the Rainbow Memes

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.