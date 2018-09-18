Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in the Streets of London

Justin Bieber showed just how romantic he could be when he serenaded Hailey Baldwin on the streets of London on Tuesday.

The singer and model jetted off to England this past weekend so Baldwin could strut her stuff in the Falcon Catwalk Show with Adidas Originals. And while the trip is mainly for London Fashion Week, the rumored newlyweds have managed to squeeze in some time for sightseeing, shopping and singing in the heart of London. With the public as his witness, Bieber sung to his girlfriend, who proudly recorded the moment.

An eyewitness who spotted the couple told E! News, "They were very affectionate, stopping on street corners to pull each other in close to kiss. They never let each other get too far and were always touching each other and laughing."

Their PDA-filled stroll continued as they waited in line to ride the iconic London Eye, where the eyewitness said they "couldn't stop kissing."