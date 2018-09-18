Julie Chen Fights Back Tears While Announcing The Talk Exit

Julie Chenis officially leaving The Talk.

Less than 24 hours after news broke of her plan to exit the daytime talk show, the longtime co-host confirmed the news herself on Tuesday's broadcast in a pre-taped video message to viewers.

"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years, but right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so Ive decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for," she said in her video statement.

"To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very very much," Chen continued with tears welling up in her eyes.