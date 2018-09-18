Latin American Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Dia Dipasupil/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
by Diana Marti | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 9:10 AM
Are you ready?
Telemundo just announced the 2018 Latin American Music Awards nominees and performers, and it's got us counting down already.
The show is set to broadcast live from Hollywood on October 25. The fourth annual Latin AMAs pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the "American Music Awards. The three-hour special is set to showcase performances by artists that are relevant to the Latinx community, regardless of language.
So far, the network announced that the following artists are set to perform: Cardi B, Becky G, CNCO, Alvaro Soler, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Flo Rida, Leslie Grace, Ludacris, Pitbull, Prince Royce, and Tini.
Ozuna leads tops the list with nine nominations, the star is the most-viewed artist globally on YouTube. His first album Odisea became the most successful debut album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Shakira
New Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Manuel Turizo
Raymix
Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"
Maluma & Nego do Borel, "Corazón"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Album of the Year
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
J Balvin, Vibras
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Wisin, Victory
Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Favorite Artist - Male
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Pop
CNCO
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Album - Pop
CNCO, CNCO
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
Favorite Song - Pop
Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra, "Robarte Un Beso"
Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny, "El Baño"
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"
Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"
Shakira & Nicky Jam, "Perro Fiel"
Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
T3r Elemento, Underground
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican Banda
MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tu Postura"
Calibre 50, "Corrido de Juanito"
Christian Nodal, "Me Dejé Llevar"
La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, "Entre Beso y Beso"
Raymix, "Oye Mujer"
Favorite Artist - Urban
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Favorite Song - Urban
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Favorite Album - Urban
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Odisea
Yandel, #Update
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Gente de Zona
Nacho
Romeo Santos
Favorite Song - Tropical
Nacho, "Báilame"
Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee, "Bella y Sensual"
Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna, "Sobredosis"
Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, "Cásate Conmigo"
Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo, "Azukita"
Favorite Album - Tropical
Carlos Vives, VIVES
Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán
Victor Manuelle, 25/7
Favorite Crossover Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Favorite Tour
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Romeo Santos
Timbiriche
Favorite Video
Anitta "Medicina"
Juanes "Pa Dentro"
Nacho "No te Vas"
Residente & Dillon Francis Feat. iLe "Sexo"
Ricardo Arjona "El Cielo a Mi Favor"
Starting today and until 3 PM ET on October 10, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico are able to vote online by visiting www.LatinAMAs.com/vota. Fans can also vote via Twitter.
