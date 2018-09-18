Olympian Nathan Adrian Marries Hallie Ivester: See Their Wedding Photos

Nathan Adrian is a married man.

The Olympic swimmer wed his longtime love, Hallie Ivester, on Saturday, Sept. 15.

"Best day of my life," the Team USA athlete wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. "I love you @halpal12."

The two tied the knot at Beaulieu Garden in Rutherford, Calif. The bride wore a stunning Carolina Herrera gown with cute buttons down the back and tucked her hair into an elegant bun. Her bridesmaids also looked beautiful in light pink dresses and her groom and his groomsmen looked dapper in their classic black tuxedos.

While walking down the floral-covered aisle towards her future husband, the bride carried a pretty bouquet of white flowers designed by Loop Flowers. The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony in front of family members and friends. Their "I dos" took place in front of a floral arch and underneath a tree—providing the perfect setting for their photographer, Bre Thurston, to capture all of the magical moments.

Nathan Adrian

Bre Thurston

When it came time for their reception, the newlyweds danced underneath a string of lights as a live band played in the background. 

The new Mrs. Adrian described her big day, which was planned by Lally Events, as a "dream" on Instagram and claimed it was filled with "pure bliss."

Nathan Adrian

Bre Thurston

The eight-time medalist proposed to the love of his life in May 2017. 

"She's all mine boys!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Hands off! Can't wait to spend our lives together @halpal12."

The two have been together since at least 2013.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

