Jessica Simpson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Eric Johnson

There's another little one on the way for Jessica Simpson!

The star confirmed on social media that she and her husband of four years Eric Johnson are expecting their third child. It was double the surprise announcement as she also revealed the sex of the baby. Drumroll please! It's a...girl.

"SURPRISE..." the fashion mogul wrote online. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

She also shared photos of her two children, 6-year-old daughter Drew and 5-year-old son Ace, helping with the reveal by holding up jumbo-sized balloons containing smaller pink ones.