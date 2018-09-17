Kristin Davis Snubs Kim Cattrall From Sex and the City Emmys Throwback

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:30 PM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Do we detect a tinge of shade from one Kristin Davis?
The sentiment in the comments section of her latest Instagram post would certainly indicate that, as fans are accusing the Sex and the City actress of taking a dig at former co-star Kim Cattrall. As the 2018 Emmys continued, Kristin took to social media on Monday evening with a throwback photo from the 2004 ceremony where Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon took home two of SATC's 54 Emmy awards.
Noticeably absent from the sentimental snapshot was Cattrall, who has publicly distanced herself from the HBO series that made her a household name years ago.
"Super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight," Davis reflected in the photo's caption. "We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!"
One commenter called Davis' social media post mean-spirited, writing it was "totally wrong" to exclude Cattrall from the photo and thus the show's legacy. "I'm starting to understand why Kim decided not to make more films with you ladies," another wrote.
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Tension between Cattrall and SATC's titular star, Sarah Jessica, came to light earlier this year when she announced her decision to not participate in a third film installment. SJP said she was "heartbroken" by some of Kim's comments, who ultimately slammed her colleague in a scathing Instagram post.
"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Kim wrote online in February. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl' persona."
Parker attempted to put an end to the feud (or "catfight" as she described it) in a lengthy interview with Vulture, speaking on behalf of Davis and Nixon.
"The three of us have shared our disappointment that we're not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is no, and the only way to respond for me is to respect that," she shared.
Kristin has yet to comment on her apparent dig.
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?