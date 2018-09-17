The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Best Comedy at 2018 Emmys

No Midge-in' way!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its 2018 Emmys run on a serious high note, taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Monday night.

The Amazon hit's executive producers Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino took the stage to accept the award, and made sure to thank their award-winning cast "who bite into our 80-page scripts every week."

The married producing dream team (Hi, Gilmore Girls!) also took a moment to thank their respective mothers...while also trying to set them up.

"To our families watching at home, particularly our mothers, Maven Sherman and Ginger Palladino, guys, they are available," Palladino said.