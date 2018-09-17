RuPaul's Drag Race Makes Emmy History With First Outstanding Reality Competition Series Win

Can we get an amen?

Since the Television Academy added the Outstanding Reality-Competition Series category to the Emmy Awards in 2003, only three shows have ever managed to actually win the damn thing: Perennial winner The Amazing Race (with 10 wins, total), The Voice (with four) and Top Chef (with one).

But at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, that all changed. And in the most fabulous way possible.

That's right: RuPaul's Drag Race is officially an Emmy winner, baby!

Beating out all three previous winners, as well as Project Runway and American Ninja Warrior, the VH1 cult hit (which got its start on Logo before jumping to the big leagues only a year ago) took home top honors and host RuPaul—who also won his third consecutive award for Outstanding Host just last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys—took the stage as the crowd at the Microsoft Theater gave him and the entire Drag Race team a standing ovation.