Matthew Rhys Wins First Emmy for The Americans With Touching Dedication to Keri Russell

The Americans star Matthew Rhys is going out with a bang—and an Emmy. Rhys won his first Emmy for playing Philip Jennings in the final season of the acclaimed FX spy drama.

This was his fourth Emmy nomination (three for The Americans, one for guesting on Girls). He was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2017.

Rhys was nominated with This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, Jason Bateman for Ozark, and Westworld's Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

"Parts like these come along so rarely," he said. "I will forever be in your doubt," he told series creator Joe Weisberg.

Rhys thanked his costar and real-life partner Keri Russell at the end of his speech.

"To the woman who truly got me this award who just stands in front of me every day and puts up with me she said, 'If you propose to me I will punch you clean in the mouth,' I don't have the word I don't have the time none of which do you justice...more to come, thank you," he said to Russell.

The Americans wrapped up its six-season run in May 2018.

