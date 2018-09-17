Thandie Newton Wins One-Liner of the Night at 2018 Emmys With Female God Shout Out

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thandie Newton, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton must be an Ariana Grande fan because she knows "God is a Woman."

The Westworld star took to the stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Support Actress in a Drama Series in a pink halter gown to thank her loved ones. She started off in typically charming fashion and ignited laughs when she said, "I don't even believe in god but I'm going to thank her tonight." 

After the crowd contained their giggles, she continued, "I am so blessed. I am so blessed... To work with the people that I have gotten to work with. The cast and crew of—I can't believe I'm here—the cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much."

And if this day wasn't special enough for the Brit, it is made sweeter by her daughter's 18th birthday. "My family, my daughter Ripley turns 18 today and I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star. I love you so much, baby. Thank you, thank you for this," she passionately said, before walking off the stage with the stars of The Handmaid's TaleElisabeth Mossand Samira Wiley, who presented her with the award. 

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Thandie Newton, 2018 Emmys

Instagram

Newton beat out Alexis Bledel from The Handmaid's Tale, Lena Headey of Game of ThronesMillie Bobby Brown from Stranger ThingsAnn Dowd from The Handmaid's Tale, Vanessa Kirby of The Crown and Yvonne Strahovski from The Handmaid's Tale.

Last year's winner was none other than Ann Dowd for her role as Aunt Lydia in the Hulu show, but it appears Newton's fierce performance as Maeve stole the show this year. 

To see who else took home the gold at the 2018 Emmys, check out the full list here!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Alexis Bledel , Thandie Newton , Millie Bobby Brown , Stranger Things , The Handmaid's Tale , Game Of Thrones , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sandra Oh, TR Knight, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

All the Reunions That Could Have Happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Wilco Froneman, Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Dating Wilco Froneman: 5 Things to Know About Him

Colin Jost, Michael Che

Colin Jost and Michael Che's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Emmys

Julie Chen, Big Brother

Julie Chen Reportedly Leaving The Talk After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Exit

Ariana Grande, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande Misses 2018 Emmys, Takes "Time to Heal" After Mac Miller's Death

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2004 Emmy Awards

Kristin Davis Snubs Kim Cattrall From Sex and the City Emmys Throwback

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body-Shamer From 2018 Emmy Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.