OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Love wins at the 2018 Emmys!

Just when we though the 70th Annual Emmy Awards was well on its way to snooze-ville, Glenn Weiss (and our #ManCrushMonday, TBH) just reinvigorated the whole ceremony with an onstage proposal.

While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Oscars, Weiss surprised everyone inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater by asking Jan Svendsen to marry him. Yes, you read that right!

While mourning the recent loss of his mother, Glenn shared, "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

We're not crying. You are!