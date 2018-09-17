OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:41 PM

Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

Love wins at the 2018 Emmys!

Just when we though the 70th Annual Emmy Awards was well on its way to snooze-ville, Glenn Weiss (and our #ManCrushMonday, TBH) just reinvigorated the whole ceremony with an onstage proposal. 

While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Oscars, Weiss surprised everyone inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater by asking Jan Svendsen to marry him. Yes, you read that right! 

While mourning the recent loss of his mother, Glenn shared, "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

We're not crying. You are!

Photos

2018 Emmys: Instagrams & Twitpics

Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

Jan then took the stage, before the proper proposal took place. 

"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," he shared, later quipping, "And to my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it. Dad knows I have it, okay?"

"Jan," he continued,  "I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?"

Yes! A million times yes! Congratulations, lovebirds!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

