OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:41 PM
Love wins at the 2018 Emmys!
Just when we though the 70th Annual Emmy Awards was well on its way to snooze-ville, Glenn Weiss (and our #ManCrushMonday, TBH) just reinvigorated the whole ceremony with an onstage proposal.
While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Oscars, Weiss surprised everyone inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater by asking Jan Svendsen to marry him. Yes, you read that right!
While mourning the recent loss of his mother, Glenn shared, "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."
We're not crying. You are!
Jan then took the stage, before the proper proposal took place.
"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," he shared, later quipping, "And to my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it. Dad knows I have it, okay?"
"Jan," he continued, "I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?"
Yes! A million times yes! Congratulations, lovebirds!
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?