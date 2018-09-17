Jeff Daniels Dedicates 2018 Emmys Win to His Godless Horse Apollo

Ursula Coyote/Netflix
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:03 PM
Ursula Coyote/Netflix
What a win for Jeff Daniels!
During tonight's 2018 Emmys inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the star took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Godless. Kit Harington and Constance Wu presented the coveted honor to the Hollywood veteran for his role leading role as ruthless outlaw Frank Griffin, which marked his fifth Emmy nomination and second win.
"Little tip for you young actors," Daniels quipped during his acceptance speech, "When they call and say can you ride a horse, don't lie. You will find on day one you're in the Kentucky Derby."
In between thanking those who helped Godless come to life and wife Kathleen Treado, Jeff also carved out a substantial amount of time in his acceptance speech to thank his onscreen horse.
"I would also finally like to thank my horse, Apollo," he shared onstage. "He was Jeff Bridges' horse on True Grit and I felt he was making unfair comparisons. Three times he threw me off the horse. Three times! The third and last time, I broke my wrist—literally broke my wrist. It was my left wrist."
"It's now officially healed," Daniels concluded while holding up his Emmy statuette.
Fellow nominees included Brandon Victor Dixon for Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC), John Leguizamo for Waco (Paramount Network), Ricky Martin for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), Edgar Ramírez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), Michael Stuhlbarg for The Looming Tower (Hulu), and Finn Wittrock for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX).
To make Daniels' evening that much more unforgettable, he was one of a small handful of talented starts to have been nominated in multiple categories. The Television Academy also recognized Daniels for his performance in Hulu's The Looming Tower in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.
Check out the complete list of winners, getting updated in real time, right here!
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?